And in more good news, Talalay suggested that the footage would be released online after the panel – not always a guarantee at San Diego Comic-con, as proven when the trailer from 2013 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor was withheld from non-attendees.

As for what specifically will be in the clip, of course, there’s no word – but it’s likely the footage will involve some interaction between Capaldi’s Doctor and David Bradley as the First Doctor rather than anything to do with new Time Lord Whittaker, who has not yet filmed extensively for the series.

Still, whatever the sneak peek contains, one thing’s for sure – we’re betting the fans will be VERY happy to take a look at this Christmas present early.

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas