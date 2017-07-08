And most excitingly of all, fans are promised an “exclusive sneak peek” of thst eagerly-anticipated Christmas special during the panel, possibly taking the form of a scene or trailer from the episode which wrapped the majority of its filming yesterday.

Of course, it’s possible that the “exclusive” nature of this preview means that fans not actually attending SDCC might have to wait a little longer to see it themselves (infamously, a trailer for 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor wasn’t available for UK audiences until some time after the convention), but we can hope that we won’t have too long to wait until we see the First Doctor (David Bradley) meet his latest regeneration. After all, in recent years it's become common practice for such previews to appear on YouTube shortly after their Comic-con debut.

The official description of the panel is below:

Doctor Who – BBC AMERICA Official Panel Sunday, July 23, 2017 2:00-3:00pm Room: Hall H BBC AMERICA’s Doctor Who returns to San Diego Comic-Con for the final Hall H panel with star Peter Capaldi. Fans will have an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special – the final special starring Peter Capaldi as the Doctor and written by Emmy®-winning lead writer and executive producer Steven Moffat. Join Peter Capaldi (the Doctor), Pearl Mackie (Bill), Matt Lucas (Nardole), Michelle Gomez (Missy), writer and actor Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and showrunner Steven Moffat (Sherlock) for a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick that will celebrate Christmas in July and share one last look back with fans at their time with the iconic global hit series.

In other words, for Doctor Who fans Christmas is coming early this year.

