David Tennant and Peter Capaldi’s Doctors have a lot in common. Wiry, suit-wearing Time Lords who have been known to speak in a Scottish accent (well, Scottish actor Tennant used his own voice in one episode), the pair go together like two wild-haired peas in a pod.

Or so we thought – because one reddit user has edited the two actors together to create one uber-Doctor, and the effects are actually quite unsettling.