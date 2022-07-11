She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil addresses costume criticism

A still of the actress in character as supervillain Titania was shared online last week, and it seemed some fans weren't particularly impressed by her costume or hairstyle.

She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil has responded on Twitter after fans criticised her costume in the upcoming Disney Plus series.

But Jamil has now addressed those concerns, replying to a Tweet that included the image by writing: "Omg this photo.."

"Guys... I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in Atlanta heat," she added. "Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her."

And she later clarified that the costume would make more sense in the context of the show, with a separate Tweet reading: "You'll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character."

Jamil's costume reveal is not the first time fans have expressed concerns about the new show – when an official trailer was launched in May, some were quick to lambast the quality of CGI in the clip.

The series will see Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany take on the role of Jennifer Walters – the cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk.

According to a synopsis, Jennifer is an accomplished lawyer working for a newly launched superhuman law division, who finds herself thrust into the spotlight when she gets an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner and becomes a superhero herself.

In addition to Jamil and Maslany, Ruffalo himself will appear in the show, while Tim Roth, Benedict Wing and Ginger Gonzaga are also all included in the cast.

She-Hulk premieres on Wednesday 17th August on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £79.99 a year and £7.99 a month.

