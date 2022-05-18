She-Hulk trailer sparks fiery debate over CGI for Marvel heroine

While numerous fans were thrilled to get a first glimpse of the Orphan Black star as Jennifer Walters , cousin to Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, many fans have criticised the quality of CGI in the clip.

The official She-Hulk trailer has dropped, introducing Marvel fans to a brand new superhero as Tatiana Maslany transforms into the green heroine.

In the upcoming Disney Plus series, Jennifer is an accomplished lawyer working for a newly launched superhuman law division, who finds herself thrust into the spotlight when she gets an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner and becomes a superhero herself.

The trailer shows Bruce acting as a mentor to help train his relative, using life-threatening methods in order to force her to transform into She-Hulk.

And his tactics work: at one point we see Jennifer fighting off her foes in the middle of a courtroom, after attempting to balance her day job with her new life as She-Hulk.

However, some fans were quick to raise concerns about the quality of the CGI in some of the shots, questioning whether it may be “unfinished”.

"So yes some cgi in the #SheHulk trailer looks unfinished, but the show doesn’t come out till August 17th! Hoping they actually listen to the criticism, but we will see I guess," one fan tweeted.

"One thing’s for sure, I really wish She-Hulk was a fully animated show because man that CGI is not good at all, not a great look when your show looks worse than the 70s one," another Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, many fans shared hilarious memes, with one comparing She-Hulk to the CGI of the 2001 movie The Mummy Returns where The Rock appears as the Scorpion King, while another compared green-hued Jennifer to Princess Fiona from Shrek.

The trailer also gives fans a first look at Tim Roth’s return as Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination, in the series, a role he first portrayed in The Incredible Hulk and recently reprised in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It also shows The Good Place star Jameela Jamil in action as Titania, a rival of She-Hulk who also boasts the power of superhuman strength, as well as the apparent debut of Frog Man from the comics.

She-Hulk premieres on Wednesday 17th August on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £79.99 a year and £7.99 a month.

