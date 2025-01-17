With reviews raving about the new instalment and plenty of trailers to tide us over until more episodes are out, here's everything you need to know about the soundtrack for Severance season 2.

We'll keep it updated as and when new episodes are out.

Severance season 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs in Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 1 soundtrack

God Walked Down – The Allergies

Who is the composer for Severance season 2?

Theodore Shapiro is the composer for Severance season 2. He also worked on season 1 of the show and won an Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series/Dramatic Score in 2022.

Alongside Severance season 2 using existing songs to create the atmosphere in its episodes, the series has a distinctive score.

Theodore Shapiro. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI

Shapiro previously told Gold Derby of his score: "In this show, we worked with such a minimal palate.

"A lot of times, what can work best in terms of creepiness is just utter simplicity. Sometimes just a few notes on the piano are enough to be scarier than a 90-piece orchestra doing crazy stuff.

"I love shows or films that work with a minimal palate like that, so that was a great gift to be able to play in that kind of a sandbox.”

Severance season 1 soundtrack

The Severance season 1 score was released as an album in 2022. You can find it on Spotify and on Apple Music.

Other songs used in Severance season 1 were:

Ace of Spades – Motörhead

Daydream in Blue – I Monster

Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me – Mac Davis

The Times of Your Life – Paul Anka

I'll Be Seeing You – Billie Holiday

Your Mind Is on Vacation – Mose Allison

Severance season 2 launches on Friday 17th January on Apple TV+ with new episodes airing weekly. Season 1 is available now. Sign up for Apple TV+ here.

