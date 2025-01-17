Severance season 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs in Apple TV+ series
The Apple TV+ hit is back with a new sound.
With Severance season 2 here, it's officially time to return to Lumon – and this time, it's with a stellar new soundtrack.
Adam Scott returns to the lead role as Mark Scout, following a jaw-dropping end to season 1. As he recently teased to RadioTimes.com, there's even more trouble ahead for the Lumon Innies.
With reviews raving about the new instalment and plenty of trailers to tide us over until more episodes are out, here's everything you need to know about the soundtrack for Severance season 2.
We'll keep it updated as and when new episodes are out.
Severance season 2 episode 1 soundtrack
- God Walked Down – The Allergies
Who is the composer for Severance season 2?
Theodore Shapiro is the composer for Severance season 2. He also worked on season 1 of the show and won an Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series/Dramatic Score in 2022.
Alongside Severance season 2 using existing songs to create the atmosphere in its episodes, the series has a distinctive score.
Shapiro previously told Gold Derby of his score: "In this show, we worked with such a minimal palate.
"A lot of times, what can work best in terms of creepiness is just utter simplicity. Sometimes just a few notes on the piano are enough to be scarier than a 90-piece orchestra doing crazy stuff.
"I love shows or films that work with a minimal palate like that, so that was a great gift to be able to play in that kind of a sandbox.”
Severance season 1 soundtrack
The Severance season 1 score was released as an album in 2022. You can find it on Spotify and on Apple Music.
Other songs used in Severance season 1 were:
- Ace of Spades – Motörhead
- Daydream in Blue – I Monster
- Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me – Mac Davis
- The Times of Your Life – Paul Anka
- I'll Be Seeing You – Billie Holiday
- Your Mind Is on Vacation – Mose Allison
Severance season 2 launches on Friday 17th January on Apple TV+ with new episodes airing weekly. Season 1 is available now. Sign up for Apple TV+ here.
