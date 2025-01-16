He told RadioTimes.com: "You could say that they're kind of like children in the first season, and we've said in the second season, it's like they're turning into adolescents, or they're starting to just test the bounds of their world and develop emotional connections with each other.

"Those two aspects, Mark's Outie and Mark's Innie, are really at odds with each other in season 2."

Season 2 has already earned rave reviews – but now, it's time for the audience to have their say. Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Severance season 2 being released.

What time is Severance season 2 released on Apple TV+?

In the UK, Severance will hit Apple TV+ on Friday 17th January at 8am, meaning you can watch first thing!

In other regions around the world, that works out to these times:

3am ET (USA)

2am CT (USA)

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

9am CET (Central Europe)

4pm AWST on Sunday (Australia)

6pm AEST on Sunday (Australia)

Episodes will be released weekly on Apple TV+.

Severance season 2 is airing weekly on Apple TV+. Season 1 is available now.

