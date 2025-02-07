The new instalment of the Apple TV+ hit saw the MDR department head for a work retreat in a snowy location, complete with hikes, campfires, and a waterfall that served as the location for a dramatic showdown.

It's quite a departure for the show, with viewers being so used to seeing the clinical white walls of the Lumon building.

Here's everything you need to know about the filming locations for Severance season 2.

Where was Severance season 2 filmed?

RadioTimes.com has confirmed with Apple TV+ that Severance season 2 filmed in Minnewaska State Park Preserve, two and a half hours north of New York City in Ulster County.

Scenes from episode 4 were filmed in Sam’s Point, Lake Minnewaska (where the waterfall is located) and Peterskill areas.

The cast of Severance in season 2 episode 4. Apple TV+

It's also been reported that parts of the season were filmed in Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada.

The Lumon Industries building is the Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, meanwhile iconic landmarks depicted in the show include the Wurts Street Bridge in Ulster County.

John Turturro as Irving in Severance. Apple TV+

As you would expect, huge amounts of thought went into the sets in the Lumon Industries building, with production designer Jeremy Hindle telling Variety: "All those companies in the ‘50s and ‘60s, they had so much style, they had the most beautiful spaces, and they were proud of what they were doing.

“They believed in it and their aesthetic was part of that. It was about power and control and commerce and everything rolled into one.”

Co-creator and executive producer Ben Stiller added: “The challenge is making a show where it’s basically in a room that has no windows and just a bunch of hallways.

"Though this season, we definitely got outside more and we also moved the camera a lot more.”

Severance season 2 is airing weekly on Apple TV+. Season 1 is available now. You can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.