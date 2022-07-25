Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion Round 1 results – Doctor Who beats Star Trek

And with half our high-profile shows already eliminated, there's everything to play for in tomorrow's Quarter-Final.

The epic battle of the small screen is well and truly underway, with the first leg of RadioTimes.com's Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion concluded after a hectic initial round of voting.

After five hours of voting, eight shows remain. Our quarter-finalists are: Doctor Who, Outlander, A Discovery of Witches, Ms Marvel, The Umbrella Academy, The Lazarus Project, Loki and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Commiserations to the other shows!

But the competition doesn't end there. Now, to keep your favourite in the running tomorrow, you'll need to spread the word and get your fellow fans involved once more.

The Quarter-Final head-to-heads are as follows:

Loki v Obi-Wan Kenobi

Doctor Who v The Umbrella Academy

Outlander v A Discovery of Witches

Ms Marvel v The Lazarus Project

And the best way to give your favourite show a chance at being named Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion is to keep voting! Use your unlimited votes to dominate the tug of war that is each head-to-head with a rival series – just refresh the page and vote again.

The Quarter-Final takes place tomorrow – with voting opening at 12pm and closing at 5pm once again – so don't forget to come back then and back your pick to get them through to Wednesday's Semi-Final. Then it's on to Thursday's grand Final, where you will crown your ultimate Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion.

Who will win? You decide...

