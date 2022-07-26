Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion Quarter-Final – Vote for your favourite

The Lazarus Project fans rose up in support of Joe Barton's sci-fi thriller and drove it to victory over Netflix titan Stranger Things, securing a place in the Quarter-Finals today.

Yesterday saw some big names knocked out of the running to be crowned Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion as fans rallied behind their favourite shows in Round 1 of our tournament.

The Umbrella Academy triumphed over Moon Knight, while A Discovery of Witches beat Apple TV+ series Foundation.

The Boys was knocked out by Obi-Wan Kenobi and, in an age-old battle of the fandoms, Doctor Who emerged victorious over Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Also through to today's Quarter-Finals are Outlander, Loki and Ms Marvel, while Arcane, Severance and The Witcher fell by the wayside.

And now it's time for you to wield your voting power once more!

Get voting (votes are unlimited – just refresh the page!) and gather your fellow fans to back your favourite all the way to the Final.

Today's clashes are:

Loki v Obi-Wan Kenobi

Doctor Who v The Umbrella Academy

Outlander v A Discovery of Witches

Ms Marvel v The Lazarus Project

You can join in the fun on social media by following @RadioTimes on Twitter and Instagram, and tweeting along with the hashtag #TVChampion.

And the best way to give your favourite show a chance at being named Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion is to keep voting! Just refresh this page and vote again – you have unlimited votes with which to wield your power to make sure your pick makes it through to the next round.

The Quarter-Final polls close at 5pm BST today, so keep an eye out for the results as we unveil the four series going through to tomorrow's Semi-Finals.

Who will win? You decide...

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.