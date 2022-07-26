Our semi-finalists are: Loki , Doctor Who , Outlander and The Lazarus Project . And the remaining shows will be pitched against each other head-to-head in our next round tomorrow, battling it out for a place in the Grand Final on Thursday.

As RadioTimes.com ’s returning Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion tournament rolls on, yet more big shows have fallen by the wayside. Now, with the Quarter-Finals concluded and tomorrow's Semi-Finals fast approaching, just four contenders remain to try and snatch the TV Champion crown.

The Semi-Final head-to-heads are as follows:

Loki v Doctor Who

Outlander v The Lazarus Project

Now, to keep your favourite in the running for the top prize, you'll need to spread the word and get your fellow fans involved once more tomorrow. Voting is unlimited, you have five hours and everything to play for.

The Semi-Final takes place tomorrow – with voting opening at 12pm and closing at 5pm BST once again – so don't forget to come back then and back your pick to get them through to Thursday’s Final.

And as ever, the best way to give your favourite show a chance at being named Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion is to keep voting! Use your unlimited votes to dominate the tug of war that is each head-to-head with a rival series – just refresh the page and vote again.

Remember, there can be only one winner – and it’s up to you to decide who reigns supreme.

