Sam Wilson’s Captain America suit revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

At last, the new-look Cap has been unveiled

Published:

After weeks of waiting, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans finally got to see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) take on the mantle of Captain America, with the erstwhile Falcon donning the stars and stripes for the action-packed finale.

And of course, this means a new-look costume for Sam’s version of the identity, which was provided by the Wakandans in the previous episode but only shown onscreen this week. If you haven’t seen the episode yet and want to see the costume in situ, please look away now.

Because frankly, this costume is a bit of a departure. While John Walker’s (Wyatt Russell) suit closely evoked Steve Rogers’ classic look with a few key changes, Sam’s Captain America outfit is quite different. Most notably, he’s retained his Falcon wings – albeit with a new red, white and blue colour scheme – and jet pack, along with trusty drone sidekick Redwing.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Sam Wilson in his Captain America costume in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Marvel)

But the design of the costume itself is also quite different, with an entirely different mask (complete with Sam’s usual eye-protecting goggles for flight) and symbol design. Overall, it’s pretty close to the look Sam sported in the Marvel comics where the character also became Captain America, with a few tweaks.

As a contrast, here’s the costume worn by Sam’s old mentor Steve Rogers. Clearly, quite a different look – though with some key similarities including the red and white torso stripes.

Captain America (Chris Evans)
SEAC

Exactly when and where we’ll see Sam in action again as Captain America is unclear – perhaps in the second season of the newly retitled Captain America and the Winter Soldier – but even if it is a bit of a wait, at least we got to see him sporting his new look for a whole episode, and in plenty of exciting action scenes.

Remember when Daredevil brought in Matt Murdock’s costume for what, 10 minutes at the end of a 13-episode season? Never again.

And in the meantime, at least we know a new Marvel action figure and costumes sure to be winging (sorry) its way to many homes in the coming weeks and months. The new Captain America is here, and it seems like he’s here to stay. Happy cosplaying.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams exclusively on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

