The letter shared on Reynold's Twitter account parodies the tone and some of the language used in the one sent out before Infinity War hit theatres.

"To the greatest fans in the whole universe," it begins. "We have embarked on the 'Deadpool 2: This is Kind of Your Guys' Fault' World Tour. Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets. Like how David Blaine catches the bullet in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders' delicious moustache."

He goes on to joke (?) that it would be "super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one", and spoofs the #ThanosDemandsYourSilence hashtag with an even longer one: #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence.

Check it out in full below.

While we reckon its probably just a joke that the titular superhero is going to be killed off, we've learned, after that insane ending to Avengers: Infinity War (and Mark Ruffalo's massive spoiler gaffe a year prior to its release) not to take anything for granted.