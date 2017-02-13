“Let’s see, let’s see what happens”, teased Tovey, “Wales is a lovely part of the word to be so who knows?”

In the meantime the actor will be kept busy on stage thanks to a new role, which he says he’s very excited about.

“I’m back in theatre now, I’m doing Angels in America, we’re three weeks into rehearsals at the National Theatre with BAFTA nominee Andrew Garfield who’s here tonight, now Oscar nominee”, Tovey explained.

“It’s intense but I’m excited about getting out on stage” he said.

The BAFTAs were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Prince William and many, many more.