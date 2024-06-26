But Mrs Flood was much more than what meets the eye and, rather than making Cherry a cup of tea, she delivered an ominous warning. "I'd be very careful, Mrs Sunday – there's a storm coming in… He waits no more."

Things became even clearer and equally as confusing when she was seen on the roof of Ruby's building, dressed in a fur coat and holding an umbrella to shield her from the snow.

Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

But who is she?! Well, showrunner Russell T Davies has promised all will be revealed, teasing "astonishing reveals" to come.

During the latest Doctor Who: Unleashed episode, Davies said: "I can promise you reveals. I can promise you astonishing reveals and a lot of fun with her as well, she's so much fun to work with. So good times with Mrs Flood to come."

Dobson echoed a similar sentiment to Davies, promising viewers they will "find out more about her as we go along".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Dobson said: "In fact, this particular series, season 2, which we're [filming] at the moment, you do actually find out quite a lot about her. That'll be interesting, to see what people think."

She added: "I've been in the dark for so long that I quite like it now! I never know what's going to happen and that's part of the fun."

