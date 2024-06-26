Doctor Who showrunner promises “astonishing reveals” surrounding Mrs Flood
Her true identity is seemingly still under wraps.
"And what happens, you might wonder, to that mysterious traveler in time and space known as the Doctor? I'm sorry to say his story ends in absolute terror," were the final words of Doctor Who's season finale, Empire of Death, sending chills down the spines of fans as they pondered on the identity of Mrs Flood.
While on first glance, Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson) was your average nosey next door neighbour, things came to a head during The Legend of Ruby Sunday when she was asked to look after Cherry (Angela Wynter) so that Carla (Michelle Greenidge) could accompany Ruby (Millie Gibson) to UNIT HQ.
But Mrs Flood was much more than what meets the eye and, rather than making Cherry a cup of tea, she delivered an ominous warning. "I'd be very careful, Mrs Sunday – there's a storm coming in… He waits no more."
Things became even clearer and equally as confusing when she was seen on the roof of Ruby's building, dressed in a fur coat and holding an umbrella to shield her from the snow.
But who is she?! Well, showrunner Russell T Davies has promised all will be revealed, teasing "astonishing reveals" to come.
More like this
During the latest Doctor Who: Unleashed episode, Davies said: "I can promise you reveals. I can promise you astonishing reveals and a lot of fun with her as well, she's so much fun to work with. So good times with Mrs Flood to come."
Read more:
- Who is Ruby's mother in Doctor Who and who plays her?
- Doctor Who's Sutekh is the perfect classic villain return
Dobson echoed a similar sentiment to Davies, promising viewers they will "find out more about her as we go along".
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Dobson said: "In fact, this particular series, season 2, which we're [filming] at the moment, you do actually find out quite a lot about her. That'll be interesting, to see what people think."
She added: "I've been in the dark for so long that I quite like it now! I never know what's going to happen and that's part of the fun."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Doctor Who season 14 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.