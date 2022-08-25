Rose Ayling-Ellis denies Doctor Who rumours but calls it a "great job"

The rising star surprised some earlier this month when she announced her imminent departure from BBC soap opera EastEnders , where she has starred as Frankie Lewis since 2020.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has debunked a rumour claiming that she is joining Doctor Who as a companion to Ncuti Gatwa's 14th Doctor , which started gaining momentum earlier this week.

When Ayling-Ellis did not immediately state what her next project would be, and after fans noticed that she had begun following Gatwa, returning showrunner Russell T Davies and casting director Andy Pryor on Instagram, speculation grew that she could have a spot on Team TARDIS.

The idea was greeted with much enthusiasm online, but alas, Ayling-Ellis has now said there is "no truth" to the reports in an interview at this week's Edinburgh TV Festival.

"I think it was a rumour which started on Twitter, and it just got bigger and bigger and now it's everywhere," she told Sky News.

That's not to say that Ayling-Ellis wouldn't be interested in joining the long-running show, however, as she later added that "it sounds like a great job".

Instead, the actor announced she is currently working on a new BBC documentary called Signs for Change, which will explore the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals in the UK.

Her own experiences will factor into the hour-long programme as she questions whether society is adapting fast enough to bring about true equality between deaf and hearing people.

Rose Ayling-Ellis announces Signs for Change BBC

Ayling-Ellis said: “This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it is high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience.

"My hope is to encourage people to look at our attitude as a society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people. It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront.

"I have always admired the incredible, groundbreaking work of Rogan Productions, and I am thrilled to be working with James and the team to document my life, and to share what matters most to me.”

Signs for Change was announced at Edinburgh TV Festival and is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

