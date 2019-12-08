“I got sent a scene to self-tape with ‘top secret’ written across it. It was a 1940s B-movie interrogation scene. I taped it, sent it off and didn’t think about it, and then I got a call saying, ‘The producer wants to meet you at Pinewood. They’re sending a car for you’ — and that never happens," he said in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine.

He arrived at Abram's office, where he also saw Daisy Ridley (who plays the lead role of Rey in the film trilogy).

“JJ Abrams speaks at bullet speed, like a Scorsese character, and he’s asking me if I’m going to do it or not. I said I haven’t read a script and he said, ‘Nobody gets a script,’ and then he tells me ‘You’re going to play this guy’ — but at such speed it was surreal."

“I don’t remember him telling me the name of the character or anything," Grant revealed. "He just gave me a big hug and said, ‘So you’re going to do it?’ And I said, of course I’m going to do it, whatever it is. And then I was told I couldn’t tell anybody anything.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019