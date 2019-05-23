Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) will play the menacing Allegiant General Pryde alongside Domhnall Gleeson's General Hux.

Episode IX will mark the end of the Skywalker saga, and is directed by JJ Abrams, who helmed The Force Awakens back in 2015. However, the film's plot has been kept a closely guarded secret.

"The secrecy is definitely worth it,” Grant previously told RadioTimes.com. “If you're a Star Wars fan, and I am, then knowing what's coming in this is quite something.

“I absolutely understand why they're so secretive about it, because it's very exciting.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019