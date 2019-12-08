"The privilege I have - how? No, genuinely, how?," the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker star countered when the topic was brought up in her interview with The Guardian.

"Well no, because, no… John grew up on a council estate in Peckham and I think me and him are similar enough that… no."

She attributed her confidence in the spotlight to having a "chatty" family, before adding: "I’m not saying what you’re saying is wrong. I’ve just never been asked that before, so I’m like, oh. I don’t think so."

A fan wrote that she was "disappointed but not suprised by daisy ridley" following the article's release on Saturday.

"One of the most appalling things abt this daisy ridley interview is that in her 4yrs of headlining one of the biggest franchises on earth, this is, so painfully evidently, the very first time anyone has truly invited her to critically confront & examine her own privilege," another fan posted.

"Daisy Ridley refusing to accept that she’s privileged because she had private education and her dads an OBE....is not it chief. Just say yes and go," a fan posted on Twitter.

Do you Ridley's comments were tone-deaf? Or do you think they've been blown out of proportion?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019