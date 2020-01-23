The first image shows the usual team – Lister, Rimmer, Cat and Kryten – in an undisclosed location, with the accompanying caption cryptically indicating that their whereabouts could be important.

The second picture introduces fans to a new character – offering the first glimpse of Rodon, the leader of the feral cats, who will be played in the special by Fleabag star Ray Fearon.

An air date for the special has yet to be officially announced, although it has been confirmed it will air at some point in 2020. Plot details are still under wraps.

More like this

Craig Charles, who plays lead character Dave Lister, said in a statement last year that the special promised to be the crew's "most epic adventure yet," while co-creator Doug Naylor added that they would be "shooting a format that I don’t think has ever been done before."

Advertisement

One thing is for sure, the special certainly looks like something for fans of the long-running series to look forward to...