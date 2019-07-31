"There are quite a number [of Black Widows in the film]," Weisz told IGN. "I'm a Black Widow and Scarlett and Florence [Pugh]. There's quite a lot of other characters you meet who are also Black Widows."

This confirms that Weisz's character - whose identity is still under wraps - and Pugh's Yelena Bolova are both spy operatives, who will have had similar training to Johansson's Natasha Romanov.

Does that mean we could see one of these stars continue in the upcoming fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Romanov having sacrificed her life to procure the soul stone in Avengers: Endgame?

We'll have to wait and see. What we do know so far is that the film is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and will see Romanov go up against Taskmaster, a villain who possesses "photographic reflexes", or the ability to effortlessly replicate any of their opponents moves.

Black Widow is released in cinemas in 2020