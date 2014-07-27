Peter Capaldi says just one word in latest Doctor Who teaser
"Listen," says Time Lord in latest clip as he confirms the new series will be "a bit different"
August 23 and the brand new series of Doctor Who will soon be upon us. In the meantime, the BBC has released another teaser trailer.
As ever it's a short clip, just fifteen seconds long, and Peter Capaldi says only one word, "Listen".
He's looking quite the rebel Doctor, sat on top of the Tardis, light flashing around him.
Indeed, he tells the Sunday Times of series 8, "We still blow a lot of shit up. That's very important, but it's going to be a bit different from what we've seen over recent years.
"I think there are more rooted dramatic scenes."
Capaldi has also confirmed there will be no romantic story lines between the Doctor and his companion Clara (Jenna Coleman).
"There'll be no flirting, that's for sure. It's not what the Doctor is concerned with."
http://www.youtube.com/v/wwhWDnff1sk&hl=en&fs=1