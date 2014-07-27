He's looking quite the rebel Doctor, sat on top of the Tardis, light flashing around him.

Indeed, he tells the Sunday Times of series 8, "We still blow a lot of shit up. That's very important, but it's going to be a bit different from what we've seen over recent years.

"I think there are more rooted dramatic scenes."

Capaldi has also confirmed there will be no romantic story lines between the Doctor and his companion Clara (Jenna Coleman).

"There'll be no flirting, that's for sure. It's not what the Doctor is concerned with."

