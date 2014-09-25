“Fans of the show would come up to me and say, ‘swear at me, please, please swear at me,’” he says. “So I would have to stand in the street and abuse them with the worst possible language.

“I am squeaky clean [now]... I can of course swear on my own time obviously, but I haven’t sworn for about two years now!”

These days, his interactions with the public are generally very different and Capaldi says he’s enjoying the “privilege” of being the Doctor.

“It’s an amazing, wonderful gift and a privilege," he says on this week’s Graham Norton show. "I love being Doctor Who. I wake up in the morning and I’m Doctor Who, and when I go out to the shops and buy a pint of milk, I’m Doctor Who, everywhere I go I am The Doctor and everyone smiles at me – they are pleased to see Doctor Who, who’s far more exciting than I am!”

One such encounter happened just after Capaldi was revealed as the Doctor.

“The day after I was announced as The Doctor, I went to buy a light bulb in an old hardware store – like the one in the [Two Ronnies] ‘Four Candles’ sketch – and a bloke came out from behind the counter with a sink plunger stuck to his head!”

