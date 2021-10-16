Peacemaker trailer teases bloody, wacky thrills

John Cena’s Peacemaker may have taken a bullet from Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad but he’s back to his murderous ways in the first trailer for upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker.

Those who stayed to watch the James Gunn film’s post-credits scene will know that Peacemaker survived the shot and was needed by his Task Force X handlers for another mission – and judging by the trailer, it looks as though his spin-off series will pick up from where the film left off.

go ahead and delete your meditation apps… here's a visual guide to achieving peace, arriving january 13 on @hbomax #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/ygZx5I32v3 — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) October 16, 2021

Shared during the DC Fan Dome event, the trailer sees Peacemaker team up with John Economos (Steve Agee), NSA agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and “new recruit” Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) to kill “bad people” and stay out of prison.

From targeting corrupt senators and dancing around in his tighty whiteys, to reuniting with his father (Robert Patrick) and hugging eagles, DC fans are in for a lot of fun Peacemaker content in the James Gunn-created series judging by its first-look footage.

While a UK release date has not yet been confirmed, the superhero comedy is expected to premiere on HBO Max in the US in January 2022, with Cena, Agee and Holland reprising their roles from the original film.

Brooks, Patrick, Stroma and Iwuji are making their DC debut in the series, which will also feature The Predator’s Lochlyn Munro, The Walking Dead’s Elizabeth Ludlow, Schitt’s Creek star Rizwan Manji and The Twilight Saga’s Christopher Heyerdahl among other actors.