The Riddler (aka Edward Nashton) appeared in the DC Comics where his signature crimes involved setting riddles, puzzles and clues for Batman to figure out. The role was last played onscreen by Jim Carrey in 1995 film Batman Forever.

Superbad's Jonah Hill was reportedly in talks to play the puzzle-setting supervillain, but it was later reported that he stepped away from the film, which is being helmed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

The Batman is slated for release on 25th June 2021 in both the UK and US, and is reportedly a stand-alone film, rather than an origins story, although the film's plot is being kept under wraps for now.