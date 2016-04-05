We knew we were in for a different kind of season. But the first episode Outlander's second run, loosely based on Diana Gabaldon's Dragonfly in Amber, was far from what we imagined. And not just because the opening credits now feature jewels, fans, snakes and French lyrics.

The time-travelling drama’s first season ended on a dark and troubling note. Claire and Jamie’s romance, their lighthearted flirtation and bodice-ripping passion, stamped on by Black Jack Randal. When we meet them again, a little time has passed. Though Jamie’s wounds are yet to fully heal - and episode one doesn’t necessarily spell happier times.

Claire and Jamie have set out to change the future - and there are indications that it won’t be a simple task. There’s pain and suffering ahead.

But, for now, small steps are made. This first episode doesn’t feature sweeping landscapes or grand battles. It is close and intimate. Enemies are made while brand new alliances (and familiar ones) are tentatively formed.

There are discussions and agreements, revelations, realisations and compromises.

I just can’t say who they are between. Or in what time period…

Outlander season two is available on Amazon Prime from 10th April, with episodes streaming weekly