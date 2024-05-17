It's been an action-packed and, frankly, baffling season with Abbott finally explaining everything to Cecelia, Joy living out four years in the 1800s before finally returning home, and Perry travelling time. Plus, there's a lot going on with the Tillersons.

Here's everything you need to know about that dramatic ending - although be prepared, it might just pose more questions than it answers.

Outer Range season 2 ending explained: What does Autumn want?

Autumn (Imogen Poots), who we discovered was Amy (Olive Abercrombie) at the end of season 1, has seen visions of a future that she thinks she needs to bring about. In her visions, she's seen as a leader of some type of cult. She's used various people as part of her plan, including Luke (Shaun Sipos) and Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid) and Royal (Brolin) and Cecilia Abbott (Lili Taylor), but the most important person in her plan is Amy.

After consuming a black substance from around the void, Autumn realises that she can bring about these visions, and that she's connected to Amy, leading to the pair of them having some very bizarre conversations in season 2. But, clearly, Autumn will stop at nothing to bring about the future she wants.

The final scenes of the show see Autumn throwing Amy into the void in the hopes that this will bring her plan into play. As Amy wakes up on the other side of the void in an unknown time and location, she introduces herself as Autumn.

Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott in Outer Range. Prime Video

What happened to Amy and Autumn?

In the final episode, we pick up with Royal and Cecilia who are on the road to Fourwing to find Rebecca (Kristen Connolly) in the hopes of reuniting with Amy. Cecilia is hoping for her forgiveness after her treatment of Rebecca.

Separately, Autumn and Luke are on the hunt for Amy and Rebecca too – and not to take them back to the Abbott ranch. In the car, Luke tells Autumn that, in his vision, she was leading people with him by her side. The conversation turns to Billy and Luke begins to cry, admitting he killed his brother. Autumn tells him that nothing is final, not even death.

Autumn/Amy (Imogen Poots) in Outer Range season 2. Prime Video

Autumn and Luke make it to the women's shelter where Rebecca is hiding out with Amy, and convinces the women at the gate to let her in. She reunites with Amy, and tells her that Cecilia is hurting. Amy says she wants to come back with Autumn, and Autumn confronts Rebecca. She says Amy's not safe with Rebecca.

Autumn shows a terrifying knowledge of Rebecca's life, including details of the day she left Perry and that she was spooked by Amy's 'dream' in which her eyes turned black. She reveals she was on the other side of that dream, and that she is actually Amy. Autumn blackmails Rebecca into letting Amy come with her, threatening to tell Amy everything she's done if not.

In a final brutal move, Autumn tells Rebecca that Cecilia was right to run her off and smears a familiar black substance over Rebecca's face – the substance that gives her her visions. It immediately affects Rebecca, as she has that same vision showing Autumn as the leader of a cult. We still don't know precisely what the black substance is, but we do know it invokes these kind of visions. Laughing, Autumn and Luke drive off with Amy.

Cecilia and Abbott turn up at the women's shelter to find Amy gone. Rebecca is recovering from her vision and describes Autumn as a "gift for time". Cecilia calls Autumn and Autumn says she never would have realised she and Amy were the same person if it wasn't for Royal. She says Amy is the final piece of the puzzle and that she has to serve her purpose – presumably by being thrown into the void.

Royal calls Joy (Tamara Podemski) and tells her to get to the void and stop Autumn and Luke however she can. While Joy heads out, it's clear she has revenge on her mind as she's parked outside Shelton Realtor's – don't forget that Shelton is the descendant of the man who tried to hunt Joy while she was living in the 1800s. Joy shoots at Luke and Autumn as they approach the void and attempts to arrest Autumn. Amy sees the void for the first time as she gets out the car, with Autumn pointing a gun at her.

Royal appears to be in pain as Amy and Autumn near the void. In a shocking moment, Joy shoots Autumn, with the momentum throwing Autumn and Amy closer to the void – but it's only Amy who falls in, screaming for help. The void seals up behind her, with Royal passing out in the car.

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy in Outer Range Prime Video

Seemingly clinging to life, Autumn says: "Many people will follow." We then see her in surgery but the surgeons suddenly stop working on her as her heart stops. They declare her time of death.

However, as Amy wakes up on the other side of the void, Autumn suddenly wakes up too. Two hikers rush to Amy, asking how she got there. When she's asked her name, Amy uncertainly introduces herself as Autumn. Royal is also rushed to hospital with his vital signs "all over the place" – but recovers. Meanwhile, Joy has to break the news to Cecilia that Amy fell into the void.

Present Royal has a vision from his hospital bed, of his family members at different time periods. They say to him: "Time is a river, Royal. This is your destiny." He jerks awake and tells Joy that she needs to stop Autumn's future arriving. He tells Cecilia that everything's going to be fine. However, the season ends with Autumn telling him: "This is just the beginning," clearly setting the show up for a potential season 3 and ending season 2 on a chilling note.

What happened to Wayne Tillerson?

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson in Outer Range. Prime Video

After discovering his son Billy is dead at the hands of his other son Luke, Wayne Tillerson finally loses everything. He leaves Luke a chilling voicemail after discovering Billy's body, before taking a flame to his house and, in a tragic and heartbreaking moment, sitting down on the couch, seemingly to take his life and go up with the house.

But that's not the end of Wayne. He hears something calling him, and turns up at the void. He tells it to send him a sign and he hears a rumbling as well as feeling a sensation down his spine, before throwing himself into the void, declaring that it "makes all the sense in the world".

So where has Wayne ended up? Realistically, it could be anywhere – but if the show returns for a third season, this is a question that will surely need answering.

What happened to Perry?

Young Royal speaks to his son Perry, who has been looking for his wife Amy. Royal tells Perry he shouldn't be there and throws him into the void.

Now in the past, Perry steals Royal's truck to stop his past self from fighting and killing Trevor Tillerson as he did in season 1 (before jumping into the void). He successfully does so, but his past self falls to the ground, hits his head and dies in a pool of blood – which cannot be good for the whole timeline confusion.

Perry looks down at the other version of himself dying on the ground and takes him away before swapping clothes with him, to take his place in his life. In the past, Perry makes his way home to his family, including Amy, who asks him to read her a bedtime story.

