Obi-Wan Kenobi series cast revealed with Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani and Joel Edgerton confirmed

Disney has revealed the cast for its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, with some new and familiar faces on board for Disney Plus’s latest Star Wars adventure, which begins shooting in April 2021.

Joining Ewan McGregor in the lead role will be Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. The series will take place a decade after the events of Revenge of the Sith, which saw Kenobi chop off Anakin’s limbs after he embraced the dark side.

Christensen is not the only actor from the prequels set to return to the galaxy far, far away. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will also reprise their roles as Beru Whitesun Lars and Owen Lars, who raised Luke Skywalker in Tatooine while Kenobi watched from afar.

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Eternals) and Rupert Friend (The Young Victoria) have also been confirmed, though details on who they’ll be playing have been kept firmly under wraps.

Production begins soon on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GH3JBZxZDh — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 29, 2021

The same applies to the rest of the cast, which includes Game of Thrones star Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious franchise) and Simone Kessell.

One half of Uncut Gems’ directing duo Benny Safdie will also feature.

There had been rumours that Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels favourite Ahsoka Tano, who had her live-action debut via Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian, would make an appearance.

The casting announcement does not include Dawson but, given that her role in The Mandalorian was kept under lock and key, an Ahsoka cameo could still be in the works.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will air on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.