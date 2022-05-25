Obi-Wan Kenobi director promises “epic” yet “personal” Star Wars story

Now, director Deborah Chow has revealed what we can expect in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , promising a "character-driven" series and "a very personal story".

Not long now until the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel lands on Disney Plus . The streamer has kept plot details firmly under wraps, and star Hayden Christensen – who is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader – has teased there will be fun surprises in store for Star Wars fans.

"But at the same time," she added, "because of the nature of the characters, there's definitely an epic feel to it, and a scope to it. So it's a little bit of a mixture of both, of trying to tell a very personal story and sort of an epic landscape."

The six-parter will pick up with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. He's living in the arid sands of Tatooine to protect an infant Luke Skywalker – from a distance.

The trailer confirmed we would be seeing the Inquisitors make their live-action debut, and it looks like the red sabre-wielding Jedi hunters will put Obi-Wan's skills to the test.

"Something that The Mandalorian doesn't get to do much is the classic lightsaber clash," Chow explained. "We do know we'll see a bit of that in this series."

Chow also went into detail about how she approached these action scenes, and how they might feel different from the ones we've seen on the big screen.

"I think the difference with this series as opposed to, you know, maybe some of the films is that, because it's a limited series, and obviously it's done for streaming, this is about one character – we're not trying to tell the story of the whole galaxy," she said. "So it's a more personal story.

"For me, when I was approaching a lot of the action – or any of the bigger set pieces – it really had to come out of the character, and it had to feel personal. So that was something I was really aiming to do as much as possible in the series with the action."

Star Wars is no stranger to emotional action scenes, both on the big screen and in its animations. After all, the franchise delivered one of the biggest reveals in cinematic history during a lightsaber fight...

