No plans for WandaVision series two yet, says Marvel boss
With WandaVision already racing towards its series one finale, fans are naturally starting to wonder if a second series is on its way.
The Disney+ show divided viewers with its sitcom tributes in the first few episodes, but now we’re all hooked and keen for more.
However Marvel boss Kevin Feige has poured water over hopes for a second season.
While he won’t completely disregard the idea of a second series, it’s not in his immediate plans and Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda, won’t be free for filming any time soon. “I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite no to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision,” said Feige, speaking at a Television Critics Association event today. “Lizzy Olsen will go from Wandavision to the Doctor Strange film.”
Feige explained that the strategy around the Marvel TV series will vary depending on the show in question.
“The goal is to expand the fans of Marvel. The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series. Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we’re thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.”
All very cryptic, but it doesn’t sound like we should pin our hopes on watching WandaVision series 2 any time soon.
