Each T-shirt will be themed around a different episode from the series, and will be available to pre-order for £15.99 the morning after the corresponding episode’s transmission.

The hit sci-fi show returns to BBC One on 1st January at 6:55pm for a New Year’s Day special named Spyfall, with subsequent episodes broadcasting every Sunday.

Jodie Whittaker returns to the Tardis for her second run of adventures as the Thirteenth Doctor and will once again be joined by friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh).

Anita Majhu, senior licensing manager at BBC Studios, said: “This is such an exciting line and we’re thrilled to be offering Doctor Who fans the opportunity to be a part of the new series in this way."

Anthony Garnon, licensing & special projects manager at Forbidden Planet, said the launch had taken "months of behind the scenes planning and co-ordination."

