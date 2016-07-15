If the popularity of Netflix’s previous series' like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black is anything to go by, this is the show people are going to get obsessed with next.

When is Stranger Things on Netflix in the UK?

Now. It landed on July 15th.

More like this

Cast

Netflix has no trouble attracting big names like Kevin Spacey and this time they’ve pulled in a figurehead of late-eighties and nineties cinema (Beetlejuice, Heathers, Edward Scissorhands) for their eighties homage, Winona Ryder. As Joyce, her sanity becomes questionable as the mystery of her son’s disappearance deepens.

Local police, Chief Hopper is played by Daniel Harbour who is also due to appear in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. There’s a mysterious young girl, only known as ‘Eleven’, played by Millie Brown and a sinister looking Dr Brenner played by Matthew Modine. Will’s trio of friends, played by Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin have been in The Blacklist, The 100 and Unforgettable respectively. Noah Schnapp plays Will and Cara Buono plays Karen, the mother of Will's friend Mike. You might recognise her as Don Draper’s psychologist girlfriend Dr. Faye Miller in Mad Men.

Advertisement

If you’re still not sure whether an eighties-style horror mystery is your thing, why not check out the trailer...