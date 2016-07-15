Netflix’s Stranger Things - everything you need to know
Your guide to the new supernatural thriller starring Winona Ryder
The latest original series from Netflix has landed today. Stranger Things is a love letter to eighties supernatural thrillers and it begins with the disappearance of a young boy, which coincides with an ‘incident’ at a nearby military-research facility.
The show plays homage to E.T (there are a lot of scenes featuring kids on bikes), Stephen King and the now familiar, but still unsettling suburban drabness that flows through some of the best horror mystery series; think Twin Peaks and True Detective.
If the popularity of Netflix’s previous series' like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black is anything to go by, this is the show people are going to get obsessed with next.
When is Stranger Things on Netflix in the UK?
Now. It landed on July 15th.
Cast
Netflix has no trouble attracting big names like Kevin Spacey and this time they’ve pulled in a figurehead of late-eighties and nineties cinema (Beetlejuice, Heathers, Edward Scissorhands) for their eighties homage, Winona Ryder. As Joyce, her sanity becomes questionable as the mystery of her son’s disappearance deepens.
Local police, Chief Hopper is played by Daniel Harbour who is also due to appear in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. There’s a mysterious young girl, only known as ‘Eleven’, played by Millie Brown and a sinister looking Dr Brenner played by Matthew Modine. Will’s trio of friends, played by Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin have been in The Blacklist, The 100 and Unforgettable respectively. Noah Schnapp plays Will and Cara Buono plays Karen, the mother of Will's friend Mike. You might recognise her as Don Draper’s psychologist girlfriend Dr. Faye Miller in Mad Men.
If you’re still not sure whether an eighties-style horror mystery is your thing, why not check out the trailer...