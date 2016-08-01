Advertisement

Where do I know her from? Where don't you know her from. Ryder's starred in Beetlejuice, Girl Interrupted, Black Swan, Edward Scissorhands, that episode of Friends, Little Women, Show Me A Hero...

Who does he play? Chief Jim Hooper, the policeman investigating Will's disappearance

Where do I know him from? Banshee, The Newsroom, Pan Am, Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace, W.E, Revolutionary Road, Manhattan, State of Affairs, Black Mass...

Who does he play? Mike Wheeler, one of Will's friends

Where do I know him from? Wolfhard has appeared in The 100 and Supernatural. He's also set to star in upcoming movie It.

Who does she play? Eleven, a young girl with a shaved head who appears in town wearing a hospital gown after Will goes missing

Where do I know her from? You might know 12-year-old Brown from roles in Intruders, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy or Modern Family

And she can sing a bit too...

Who does she play? Nancy Wheeler, Mike's older sister

Where do I know her from? Long Nights Short Mornings, I Believe in Unicorns, After Darkness, The Between. Oh and Hannah Montana: the Movie where she played Clarissa Granger.

Who does he play? Dustin Henderson, one of Will's friends

Where do I know him from? His only other screen role was in The Blacklist. But he's no stranger to the stage and is currently playing Gavroche in Les Miserables US national tour.

Who does he play? The mysterious Dr Brenner

Where do I know him from? Weeds, The Dark Knight Rises, Proof, The Confirmation, The Bedford Diaries

Who does he play? Lucas Sinclair, another one of Will's friends

Where do I know him from? McLaughlin is a relative newcomer but he's already bagged roles in Shades of Blue, Forever, Unforgettable and Law & Order.

Who does he play? Will Byers, the boy who disappears...

Where do I know him from? Noah was the voice of Charlie Brown in the recent Peanuts movie. He's also appeared in Bridge of Spies.

Who does he play? Jonathan Byers, Will's older brother

Where do I know him from? Vera, Casualty, DCI Banks. He also stars in upcoming thriller Shut In, alongside Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay.

Who does she play? Karen Wheeler, Nancy and Mike's mother

Where do I know her from? Paper Towns, The Sopranos, Mad Men, The Good Wife, The Carrie Diaries, Elementary, Person of Interest, Brothers & Sisters...



Stranger Things is available now on Netflix