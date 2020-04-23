Replying to a fan question on Twitter, Flanagan wrote, "Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has [been] carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it.

"At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they're ready."

The series is not a direct sequel to The Haunting of Hill House, but is instead based on another classic ghost story - Henry James' The Turn of the Screw, in which Bly Manor plays a crucial role.

More like this

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Flanagan promised fans that they were in for even more scares this time round, claiming that the upcoming series is a "lot more frightening, just on a visceral level."

Given that Hill House was hardly lacking in scary moments, it seems that this one might not be for the faint-hearted...

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Looking for your next lockdown watch? Check out our round-up of best Netflix TV series.