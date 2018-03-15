In the picture above, Fillion can be seen wearing the same coat and shirt he donned in the 2003 Joss Whedon series and spin-off film Serenity – all while standing in front of a suspiciously spaceship-looking background.

Still think this is a load of gorram? Fillion also posted a few Firefly costume-related hints on his Instagram page.

However, Browncoats shouldn’t get too excited: Fillion will only appear as himself in American Housewife and no other crew member of the Serenity has been said to appear in the show. Cap’n Mal and the Firefly family still haven't truly flown back onto screens just yet.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Fillion has referenced his Firefly character in another show. During his run on crime-comedy-drama Castle, the actor name-dropped the Serenity, “that Joss Whedon show” and even dressed as a space cowboy.

So, although the probability of Fillion nodding to the 'verse again in future is fairly certain, we're left once again wishing for that ever-elusive Firefly reunion.