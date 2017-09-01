Mr Robot season 3 trailer answers a big question from last season
One question answered - and a hundred more raised. The new trailer will leave you intrigued and a little bit confused
We weren't sure what to expect from the trailer for Mr Robot season three, especially since in the season two finale (spoilers!) Elliot (Rami Malek) had been shot and things were looking pretty dicey.
But at least from the new trailer, we now know that - unless this is all some kind of hallucination or coma dream - he got out alive.
That's a huge question answered. But other than that? The trailer is pretty mysterious.
We get an ominous voiceover, and it seems Elliot is still in way over his head. There's a lot of talk about becoming a "different person", and world catastrophes, and "something happening that could be big", and using humans like puppets. What does it all mean?
The premise of the show is that Elliot is a computer programmer for a cyber security firm by day, vigilante hacker by night. His life took a dramatic turn when he was recruited by Mr Robot (Christian Slater) to join an underground hacking group dedicated to bringing down the multinational organisation Elliot’s company is paid to protect.
More like this
The show also stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Grace Gummer and Martin Wallstrom.