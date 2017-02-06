"I'll be coming out of this soon," she adds malevolently.

Gomez’s return to the show isn’t a surprise – it was announced last year – but what Missy will be getting up to remains a mystery.

She has previously hinted that the Time Lady’s interactions with new companion Bill could be rather interesting, though.

“I’m very excited to see what [Bill] will do,” Gomez told RadioTimes.com backstage at London Film and Comic-Con. “I’m more excited to see what Missy will do with her."

Could her actions prompt the 13th Doctor's departure by Christmas? Only space and time will tell...

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April