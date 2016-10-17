Michelle Gomez confirms that Missy is returning to Doctor Who
It's official! More bantz-filled encounters between the Doctor and his Time Lady nemesis are on their way
In case there was any doubt, the Doctor will be coming face to face with his Time Lady nemesis Missy in the new series of Doctor Who. Expect much Gallifreyan banter.
Filming on the second block of season 10 began today, and Michelle Gomez, who plays the female incarnation of the Master, told Music.com "I can officially say that I will be starting back on Doctor Who soon."
"Soon" in anyone's book must mean sometime this year and that in turn means series ten, no question.
It isn't as if Gomez hadn't been hinting at a return. Back in July she told us “I don’t know absolutely if I’ll be back or not" before immediately going on to talk about a first meeting between Missy and Pearl Mackie's new companion Bill as if it was a done deal.
“I’m very excited to see what she’ll do,” Gomez told RadioTimes.com of Mackie. “I’m more excited to see what Missy will do with her... I’m intrigued to see what [showrunner] Steven [Moffat] has in store for our first meeting.”
Doctor Who series ten is expected on BBC1 next April