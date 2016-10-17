"Soon" in anyone's book must mean sometime this year and that in turn means series ten, no question.

It isn't as if Gomez hadn't been hinting at a return. Back in July she told us “I don’t know absolutely if I’ll be back or not" before immediately going on to talk about a first meeting between Missy and Pearl Mackie's new companion Bill as if it was a done deal.

“I’m very excited to see what she’ll do,” Gomez told RadioTimes.com of Mackie. “I’m more excited to see what Missy will do with her... I’m intrigued to see what [showrunner] Steven [Moffat] has in store for our first meeting.”

Doctor Who series ten is expected on BBC1 next April