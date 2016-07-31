“I’m very excited to see what she’ll do,” Gomez said of Pearl Mackie to RadioTimes.com backstage at London film and comic-con. “I’m more excited to see what Missy will do with her.

“I don’t know absolutely if I’ll be back or not – I hope I will be – but I’m intrigued to see what Steven has in store for our first meeting.”

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens – but perhaps some sort of team-up with the Daleks might be what Mr Moffat has planned, especially considering that the last time we saw Missy she seemed about to strike up an alliance…

“Well I’m first and foremost a fan, and the fan in me wants to know what my clever idea was!” Gomez laughed. “I’m desperate to find out what that might be, and share that with the fans.

Speaking more generally about what she’d like to see Missy do in future, the actress added:

“Maybe she could be a little darker at times. But I think what people seem to like about Missy, and what I’ve loved about her, is playing a psychopath that really is quite charming, and you know, just wants to have a nice cup of tea, but having to kill people means that keeps getting interrupted.

“So I don’t want her to get too dark, or too serious. I think having a light touch with her makes her more efficient somehow, in a psychopathic way.”

We’re sure that the Doctor and Bill will appreciate such punctual evil whenever their meeting DOES take place.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas, and for a full series in 2017