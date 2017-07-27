Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green are front and centre in new Star Trek: Discovery images
Check out new shots from the set of Star Trek of Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham
Star Trek: Discovery is heading to Netflix UK at warp speed, with less than two months to go until the first episode is released. Now the streaming service along with US broadcaster CBS has revealed new images showing us what to expect from the upcoming series.
Just like the trailer, the new photos put the women of Star Trek front and centre, with stars Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green pictured in all their Starfleet finery.
Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou
Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham
The third photos shows the scale of the franchise reboot, with two cloaked figures making their way through a desert alien landscape – we know from the most recent trailer that these figures too are Yeoh and Martin-Green.
New details about the upcoming series were revealed during Comic Con, including the fact that Star Trek: Discovery will feature Star Trek's first LGBTQ relationship.
The 15-episode season one will begin on CBS in the United States on Sunday 24th September. In the UK, the first episode will be released a day later (Monday 25th September) on Netflix.