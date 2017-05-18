Star Trek: Discovery reveals stunning first trailer
The 15-part series will air on Netflix in the UK and CBS in the US
Just one day after Star Trek: Discovery revealed its first look photo, we've got a visually stunning new trailer for the upcoming TV series, revealing it will be set ten years before Kirk, Spock and The Enterprise, and featuring a return of the Klingons.
Starring Sonqeua Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Yeoh, the brand new show will have 15 episodes and will debut this autumn.
As the Star Trek series will air on CBS in the US and on Netflix in the UK, unusually for the streaming service episodes will air weekly rather than be made available in one go.
A statement from Netflix said: "The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers."
Star Trek: Discovery will air this autumn on Netflix.