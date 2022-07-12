Michael Troughton wants to do “the 13 Doctors” for Big Finish

However, if Michael has anything to do with it this won't be the last time, as he told RadioTimes.com and other press in a recent interview.

Big Finish Doctor Who audio series The Second Doctor Adventures: Beyond War Games is out now, and it stars Michael Troughton in the central role , stepping into his father Patrick's shoes for the first time.

When asked whether there were other stories he would like to take part in for Big Finish playing the Second Doctor, Troughton said: "Oh yes. I'd like to do the five Doctors and the three Doctors, have all the Doctors together again. It would be bloody marvellous. You get Colin Baker in, you get them all in.

"And some from the new lot would be fun. We could have the, what is it, 13 now? 13 Doctors. It would be fabulous."

Michael Troughton recording The Second Doctor Adventures Big Finish

All 13 current numbered Doctors have yet to appear in a story together, although the show's 50th anniversary TV special, The Day of the Doctor, featured the First through to the Twelfth Doctor using archive footage, as well as John Hurt's War Doctor.

In his interview, Troughton also spoke about how playing his father's role was "an honour" because he was "such a brilliant actor", and also said that he was the reason why "Doctor Who carried on".

The Second Doctor Adventures: Beyond War Games take place directly after 1969's The War Games and is made up of two stories, both told in four parts.

The Second Doctor Adventures: Beyond War Games is available now exclusively on the Big Finish website. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

