Many have even vowed never to watch the BBC sci-fi series again, with those claims often accompanied with one of the following messages…

And the wordsmiths aren't the only ones offering linguistics lessons. Blink-182’s lead vocalist Mark Hoppus also tweeted this fantastic reply to the naysayers.

Oh great a female Doctor Who. What next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?! — m@®|{ µø₽₽û§?️? (@markhoppus) July 16, 2017

There’s plenty more support for the Broadchurch actor’s new role, including many of the former incarnations of the character. As well as Peter Capaldi saying Whittaker would be “fantastic Doctor”, sixth Doctor Colin Baker and past companions Billie Piper and Freema Agyeman have offered their support to the historic casting.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas