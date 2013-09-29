In the first teaser, a Tardis logo materialises at the centre of the date 23.11.13, while in the second, viewers are urged to #SaveTheDay, before Matt Smith adds "The Day of the Doctor".

Doctor Who: The Day of the Doctor is set to bring together Matt Smith with his predecessor David Tennant and John Hurt's dark and mysterious new incarnation.

In case you hadn't worked it out, the adventure will air on Saturday 23 November, 50 years to the day after the first ever episode of Doctor Who was broadcast.

