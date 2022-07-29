Matt Smith reacts to "sensational" Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who casting

Speaking at the premiere of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon – in which he has a starring role – Smith said he had exchanged a few WhatsApp messages with the Sex Education star and thinks he's a perfect fit for the role.

Matt Smith has become the latest former Doctor Who star to sing the praises of incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think it’s the most sensational bit of casting," he said, as reported by Variety. "What an actor – he’s brilliant in Sex Education.

"I think he’s got something ‘other’ that that part really needs."

Smith was a hugely popular Doctor for three seasons between 2010 and 2014 and joins several other former stars of the show in giving Gatwa his backing – with David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker among those to have previously praised the casting.

Matt Smith in Doctor Who's The Time of the Doctor BBC

Smith had earlier offered his congratulations to Gatwa when his casting was first made public in May, saying he thought that the actor would be "truly brilliant".

"I think it's an inspired piece of casting, and along with Russell, who's such a great leader of that show," he said.

"I don't know if you've seen him in Sex Education, there's a warmth and wit and a real depth to his talent that I think... honestly, I think it's an inspired bit of casting and I'm really, really excited for the show."

Gatwa was announced as the Doctor in May, with the actor saying at the time that there "aren't quite the words to describe how I’m feeling".

"This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," he said. "I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.