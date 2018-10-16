Captioning the screenshot, ‘Typical day’, Lucas showed he had matched with someone on the popular dating app – with amusing results.

When the person in question asked if he was “the guy from Doctor Who”, he replied, “I am, but please don’t tell anyone I’m on Tinder. I’m supposed to be fighting off Mondasian Cybermen.”

Whovians will remember Lucas’s final few scenes as Nardole, herding away panicked villages to a different floor to a spaceship while Cybermen attacked.

He then reappeared again as an avatar, made up of Nardole’s memories before his death, to bid the Twelfth Doctor goodbye before his regeneration into Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

Nardole, Bill and the Doctor hugging (BBC screengrab)

However, in the novelisation of the story written by Paul Cornell, Nardole defeated the impending doom of the Cyberman threat and went on to have several wives and many children – making it all the more suspicious that he’s now on Tinder...