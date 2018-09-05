The Little Britain actor first offered congratulations to his former co-stars in Chichester Festival's Me and My Girl, which will be transferring to the West End, before casually mentioning his Moffat collaboration.

"Congratulations to all involved in #MeAndMyGirl for securing a London transfer!" Lucas posted. "I had a blast playing Bill down in Chichester for the summer.

"I’m now busy developing a new TV show with the great Steven Moffat but I wish the West End cast every success!"

Unfortunately there are as yet no more details regarding the show, but judging from the pair's previous work, it will definitely include some light-hearted elements – Lucas is known as a comedy actor and was often used as comic relief by Moffat in the last series of Doctor Who.

Moffat is currently being kept busy by another collaboration, with fellow Sherlock creator Mark Gatiss. The pair are working on an adaptation of Dracula, which will reportedly take the form of several 90-minute episodes.

“We’ve got a lot of ideas, we need to go and sit down now and really talk about it,” Moffat told us at the Radio Times Covers Party earlier this year.

“But once we get moving, we’ll move fast.”