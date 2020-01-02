Asked by a fan at a Q&A session in New York about plans to introduce more LGBTQ+ characters, and specifically trans characters, Feige responded, “Yes, absolutely yes.”

He expanded, “Very soon, in a movie we’re shooting right now, yes.”

This comment was initially reported as confirmation of a trans character appearing in an upcoming MCU movie, however sources have since told Variety that this is not the case.

More like this

Rather, a character belonging to the LGBTQ+ community will appear in the film, but not specifically a trans person.

No other details were revealed about who the character is or which actor will be portraying them.

Feige had already confirmed that The Eternals would introduce the first gay character in the MCU’s history, telling Good Morning America last year that: “He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is.”

The Eternals will be the second film released in Marvel’s Phase Four, following Black Widow, and boasts an impressive cast including MCU newcomers Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani.

The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) and, much like Guardians of the Galaxy it will focus on an outer-space superhero team.

Want to watch all the Marvel movies in order? You can get a seven-day free trial to Disney Plus or subscribe for £59.99.

Advertisement

Check out our best shows on Disney Plus and the best movies on Disney Plus guides.