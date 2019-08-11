However, according to Feige, the 23-year-old actor isn't as bad at keeping schtum as fans would believe.

"The truth is Tom Holland is amazing and has kept a lot of secrets. I think about the two millionth time it came up on a talk show about how bad he is at keeping secrets, he did come up to me and go, 'You know, I do keep a lot of secrets'," the studio boss said at the Empire Magazine's live podcast.

"'I know, but it's a thing now, it's a fun thing, so let's lean into it'," Feige recalled telling Holland. "And then he'll go spoil something else by accident."

Feige also joked that that Ruffalo "has a tendency to let his phone record at all times, in all places", but that the studio didn't have any special measures in place for either actor.

Not that we'd complain about any new tit-bits about Marvel's upcoming plans...