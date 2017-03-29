But that doesn’t mean Spidey’s going to be firing patronuses out of his wrists anytime soon: Holland says the future films will focus on the superhero’s life in the classroom, with each movie taking place over one school year, just like the on-screen adventures at Hogwarts. (We've no idea how that'll work with the MCU, but hey, just go with it).

When asked about the rumours that sequels are planned around a friendly neighbourhood student, Holland told TV: "You know those discussions all happen behind closed doors with the creatives and I'm only brought into the process much later, when we have a script and I can sort of write little notes on what I'd like to happen.

"But I think that is the overall plan, I think the Harry Potter movies are a perfect example, they worked so well. I'm such a huge fan, as are billions of people, so why not follow that perfect formula? And I think we can do something really exciting with that."

More like this

Just thought you’d like to know.

Advertisement

Spider-man: Homecoming will hit UK cinemas 7th July 2017